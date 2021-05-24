Colorado Family Stuck at Harrisonburg Truck Stop Asking for Help

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Colorado family, who has been traveling in a bus they converted into a mobile home, has been stuck at the Pilot Truck Stop in Harrisonburg for three weeks. Now, they’re asking for the communities help.

“We were coming through to visit some family and we were just starting our journey back home when we had mechanical issues and had to pull over here and we’ve been stuck here since,” said Nicholas Allen, one of the family members.

The family of five is from Gill, Colorado and had to pull over at the truck stop when their 1984 bus broke down. They are in need of a new spindle and wheel bearing, which has been a problem because most mechanics don’t carry the old parts needed for the bus.

“We’re just kind hoping someone with the skill can help us with the used parts can get and then we can go home,” said Carolina Santilla, one of the family members.

The family has located some of the parts they need at a local salvage yard, but say they need help transporting them. They say they’re willing to work in exchange for help.

“We do yard work, cleaning a house, cleaning your car, cooking for you, babysitting, anything,” said Santilla. “My family has many skills that we’re able to pay back to the community for helping us out.”

The Pilot has allowed the family to use their amenities, and members of the community have provided them with an air conditioning unit and other supplies. The family says they’re grateful for the communities generosity.

“I’m from Northern Virginia so the people here are actually very much more friendly than in Northern Virginia, they’re a lot more giving, they’re very generous and kind,” said Santilla.

“It’s been a wonderful experience really, it’s very much shown me how kind people can be in a bad situation,” added Allen.

In addition to providing mechanical support you can help the family by providing any meals, drinking water, or books for their six-year-old son.

