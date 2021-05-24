Advertisement

Community members remember former Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Frazier

Frazier died in a vehicle crash on Friday in New Mexico while on duty with the Artesia Police Department.
Cpl. Thomas Frazier of the Artesia Police Department previously served at the Shenandoah County...
Cpl. Thomas Frazier of the Artesia Police Department previously served at the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office.(Artesia Police Department)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 42-year-old Thomas Frazier died in a vehicle crash on Friday while on duty with the Artesia Police Department in New Mexico.

Frazier began as an auxiliary member for the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office in 2001 and worked full time with the sheriff’s office from 2004 to 2016.

“I think if you talk to staff, most of them will tell you he was a good teacher. He was a good mentor,” Sheriff Timothy Carter with the sheriff’s office said.

Monday morning the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office lowered their flag in honor of Frazier, and Carter says it will remain lowered until his service later this week.

Along with being an officer, Frazier was also a member of the FEMA Fire Fighting Team and the Woodstock Rescue Squad.

Former Mayor of Strasburg Rich Orndorff Jr. says he knew Frazier and his family well.

“He was what I always termed in my time in office as a ‘true son of Strasburg,’ and I think his legacy will remain in Strasburg and the Shenandoah Valley forever. I don’t think people like Tommy are forgotten,” Orndorff said.

Frazier was married to his wife Allison and together they had three children.

