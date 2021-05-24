Community Spotlight: Mercy House

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In this week’s Community Spotlight, we’re putting the spotlight on Mercy House.

The Harrisonburg-based non-profit has a consistent focus on combatting poverty and homelessness in our region. The non-profit has been working tirelessly for decades to help those struggling get back on their feet.

“There are now productive members of our community that can look back and say, ‘at that time, I needed the hand up,’” says Shannon Porter, the Executive Director of Mercy House. “That’s very fulfilling for us.”

At Mercy House, there’s one mission: shelter local families, rehouse those experiencing homelessness, and provide resources to those in need. Since its inception, the non-profit estimates they’ve had a hand in helping about 18,000 people locally.

“Get our residents back into permanent housing as well as get people who are coming out of the Open Doors shelter, Salvation Army, or the First Step shelter, to access housing,” says Porter. “The problem, is we don’t have enough housing to put them into.”

The organization is working to identify properties and capitol efforts to find new, affordable housing opportunities. By providing a temporary home and other services, Mercy House will continue to help get families into housing and make sure they’re secure on their own.

“I can’t think of anything more honorable than putting a roof over a child’s head,” says Porter. “That’s what we strive to do every single day.”

If you’re looking for a way to help, you can donate or shop at their thrift stores. That money goes directly to the operations of the shelter. You can also donate on their website, www.themercyhouse.org.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.