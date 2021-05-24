Advertisement

Golf tournament fundraiser held for Team Tucker

7-year-old Tucker Dean was recently diagnosed with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD).
Tucker 'Tee Time'
Tucker 'Tee Time'(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - 25 teams of golfers met at the Ironwood in Staunton Saturday afternoon to raise money for Team Tucker.

MLD affects the nervous system and the group is fundraising to help with Tucker’s medical expenses.

“The whole idea is to raise awareness for Tucker and Team Tucker and come together and have a fun day,” Leyna Campbell, a member of Team Tucker, said.

Tucker’s mom Brittany Dean is a member of the Dayton Police Department.

“Brittany is just a trooper. She always has been and always will be and Tucker embodies those same characteristics and so we pray every day for a cure or for treatment, but we know he’s a fighter,” Arin Hawse, a member of Team Tucker, said.

The group will have another fundraiser June 16th at Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater called “Can’t Help Falling In Love With Tucker” featuring Elvis tribute artist Michael Hoover.

You can find more information on Team Tucker here. If you wish to donate to Team Tucker, you can do so here.

