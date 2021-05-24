Advertisement

Grant County man sentenced for firearms charge

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va. (WHSV) - Jay Jay William Hedrick, of Petersburg West Virginia, was sentenced Monday to 25 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

According to the Attorney’s office, Hedrick, age 44, pleaded guilty in December 2020 to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Hedrick, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of prior felony convictions, admitted to having a .40 caliber pistol, a 9mm pistol, and a .17 caliber rifle in June 2020 in Grant County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

