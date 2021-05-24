Advertisement

Largest container ship to reach East Coast stops in Virginia

The CMA CGM Marco Polo makes it way toward the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal as seen...
The CMA CGM Marco Polo makes it way toward the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal as seen from Bayonne, N.J., Thursday, May 20, 2021. When the CMA CGM Marco Polo docks in New Jersey Thursday it will set a record for the largest container ship ever to visit the East Coast, a reflection both of the New York/New Jersey port system's multibillion-dollar efforts to accommodate larger ships and of the surging demand nationwide for products as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The largest container ship ever to call on the East Coast has stopped in Virginia and is now headed for South Carolina and Georgia.

The Port of Virginia said in a news release that the CMA CGM Marco Polo arrived in Portsmouth on Sunday and left on Monday afternoon.

The ship is a behemoth. It’s three-and-a-half football fields long. It would be roughly the height of the Eiffel Tower if it was stood on its end.

The vessel can tote enough cargo to fit in more than 16,000 20-foot-long containers.

The ship’s arrival underscores the surging volume handled by ports as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease. It also reflects the billions of dollars spent by ports to accommodate these larger ships.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

Update on Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation
Cpl. Thomas Frazier of the Artesia Police Department previously served at the Shenandoah County...
Former Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in car crash while on duty in Artesia
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 236 on Sunday
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
State police investigates a crash in Augusta County Sunday.
VSP investigates crash in Augusta County

Latest News

The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado Family Stuck at Harrisonburg Truck Stop Asking for Help
Evening Weather Forecast 5/24/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 5/24/2021
AAA reports over 1 million Virginians expected to travel Memorial Day Weekend
AAA reports over 1 million Virginians expected to travel Memorial Day Weekend
Church leaders use their background in science to address vaccine hesitancy
Church leaders use their background in science to address vaccine hesitancy
Safety-enhancement work on Route 340 to begin Monday
Safety-enhancement work on Route 340 to begin Monday