Largest full moon of the year this week plus more!

(WHSV) - The Flower Moon occurs on Wednesday this week. It will be a full supermoon and the largest the moon will be in the sky in 2021. Some parts of the world will also see a partial or full lunar eclipse the same night.

Adding Daylight

Over the next week, we will gain 10 minutes of daylight. Sunrise will move from 5:57 am to 5:53 am while sunset moves from 8:27 pm to 8:33 pm. This will bring us up to 14 hours and 39 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 21 minutes of darkness.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and Time Time Visible Maximum Height (Degrees above the horizon) Direction it Appears Direction it Disappears Saturday May 29th, 10:31 pm 4 min 53° above NW above ENE Sunday May 30th, 9:29 pm 2 min 39° above NW above NW

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Full Moon May 26th, 7:13 am Third Quarter Moon June 2nd, 3:24 am New Moon June 10th, 6:52 am First Quarter Moon June 17th, 11:54 pm

Interesting Events This Week:

Wednesday May 26th, the next full moon arrives and is known as the Flower Moon. This will be the third consecutive supermoon of 2021, and the closest a full moon will be to Earth this year making it the biggest and brightest full moon of the year. It is known as the Flower Moon because of all the flowers blooming. There are several other names for May’s full moon. It can be referred to as the Budding Moon, the Leaf Budding Moon, Planting Moon, Egg Laying Moon, Frog Moon, or the Moon of the Shedding Ponies. The full moon will occur nine hours after perigee which is the point the moon is closest to Earth.

The moon will look the largest May 26th than any other day of 2021. (Stellarium)

Also May 26th, the full moon will create a total lunar eclipse for 14.5 minutes from 7:11 to 7:26 am eastern daylight time. The total lunar eclipse will occur across the Pacific Ocean and over New Zealand and Australia. Everyone in the United States will be able to view a partial lunar eclipse except in the northeast, along with northeastern Canada. This means we won’t see one or see an extremely small one very briefly. Lunar eclipses are safe to observe with just your plain eyes.

On Friday May 28th, Mercury will “kiss” Venus in the sky after sunset. They will appear close enough to appear together. Around 8:30 pm, look for Venus in the west-northwestern horizon. Once the sky darkens enough, Mercury will appear to Venus’ left. Mercury will be 280 times dimmer than Venus.

This will occur around sunset on Friday May 28th. (Stellarium)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.