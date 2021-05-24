Law enforcement stress the importance of buckling up during national ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The national ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign runs from May 17th to June 6th as a reminder to always wear your seatbelt.

May 24th kicks off the enforcement period of the campaign.

“People are going to see more police officers, deputy sheriffs enforcing ‘Click It or Ticket.’ Law enforcement officials don’t only write tickets it is also about the educational point of it,” Dayton Police Chief Justin Trout said.

“It’s not so much the ticket is the importance it’s that your life depends on you wearing that seatbelt,” Sgt. Wayne Westfall of the Harrisonburg Police Department said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, seatbelt use rate in 2020 was at 90%.

Sgt. Wayne Westfall is the supervisor of the traffic unit in Harrisonburg, and he said most people in the city do wear their seatbelt but not everyone.

From May 1st, 2020 to May 24th, 2021, the Harrisonburg Police Department has issued 90 citations for not wearing a seatbelt in the front seat and 26 summonses for some form of a child restraint violation.

“I think some people have a misconception that at lower speeds you are not as susceptible to injury, which is a misconception. You are just as susceptible for injury at lower speeds than you are at higher speeds,” Westfall said.

He added that if you are in an accident, you don’t want to hit an airbag with full force.

“It’s designed to have the airbag and the seatbelt work together,” Westfall said.

Trout said they have seen more seatbelt use after the last ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign in the Town of Dayton.

“It’s been proven that seat belts help reduce the seriousness or the likelihood of being seriously injured or killed in a car crash,” Trout said.

With the Memorial Day holiday weekend coming up, Westfall reminds driver to have a designated driver, wear your seatbelt, and drive the speed limit.

You can find more information on the ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.