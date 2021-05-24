Advertisement

Lifeguards pull dozens from rip currents in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach.((Source: NBC12))
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Lifeguards on Virginia’s coast have rescued dozens of people from dangerous rip currents.

WAVY TV reports that more than 75 people were pulled from the water along Virginia Beach’s oceanfront on Sunday.

Chief Tom Gill with the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service says it was an unusually busy weekend for May.

He says a total of 260 people were pulled out last summer.

A storm over the Atlantic prompted a high-risk warning for rip currents along the Virginia and North Carolina coasts, with red flags popping up along many Hampton Roads beaches.

Gill urges people to talk to lifeguards if they see a red flag on the beach.

Most Read

Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation
Cpl. Thomas Frazier of the Artesia Police Department previously served at the Shenandoah County...
Former Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in car crash while on duty in Artesia
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 236 on Sunday
Jessie Lacks surprised his wife Tasha Lacks with this tie dye, flower-themed Volkswagen.
Roanoke man surprises wife with tie dye convertible Volkswagen for 40th birthday

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 76 on Monday
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel and vehicles wait on...
21 die in extreme weather in China ultramarathon
Morning Forecast - May 24
Morning Forecast - May 24
Best chance for rain in awhile
Ben's Overnight Forecast 5/23/2021