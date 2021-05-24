Advertisement

Luray PD invites public to detective’s vigil this Thursday

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Luray Police Department took to Facebook to invite citizens to join in a prayer vigil at Ruffner’s Plaza for Detective Ron McClelland on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 6:30 PM.

According to the post, Detective McClelland was seriously injured in the performance of his duties on April 28, 2021. They say Detective McClelland has remained in the Intensive Care Unit at U.V.A. Medical Center as a result of continuous complications regarding his injuries.

Posted by Luray Police Department on Monday, May 24, 2021

Luray PD adds that Detective McClelland began his Law Enforcement career with Prince William County Police Department where he remained for 26 years. They say he began serving the citizens of Page County and the Town of Luray in 2008.

Detective McClelland has contributed to Law Enforcement in many ways, primarily as a seasoned Detective, he also acts as Santa Claus directing school traffic at the Elementary School, they mentioned in the post along with pictures.

Detective McClelland has been serving citizens throughout the Commonwealth as a Law Enforcement Officer for 40 years.

