Advertisement

NYC mayor: Public schools will be all in-person this fall

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – New York City schools will be all in-person this fall with no remote options, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

“We can’t have a full recovery without full-strength schools, everyone back, sitting in those classrooms, kids learning again,” de Blasio said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The roughly 1 million students who attend traditional public schools will be in their classrooms with some version of the coronavirus protocols that have been in place in the current academic year, including mask wearing and COVID-19 testing, de Blasio said.

“It’s time. It’s really time to go full strength now,” he said.

After closing schools in March 2020, New York City was one of the first large U.S. cities to reopen school buildings in the fall of that year, but the majority of parents chose online-only learning for their children.

Children and staff members who have been in physical schoolrooms have been randomly tested for COVID-19, and the city has reported very low rates of virus transmission in the schools.

Asked how city education officials could overcome the fears of parents who have thus far chosen online-only learning for their children, de Blasio, a Democrat, said that “a lot of information, a lot of communication” would be the answer.

He said parents would be invited to visit their children’s schools starting in June to get “reacclimated” to the idea of in-person school.

“Anyone who has a question or concern, come into your child’s school. See what’s going on, get the answers,” the mayor said.

De Blasio said city schools would be able to accommodate all students under current guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that call for 3 feet of separation, but he speculated that the standard may be relaxed before the city’s public schools open on Sept. 13.

“I think the CDC’ll be changing those rules quite a bit between now and September,” de Blasio said. “But right now in New York City, we could have every child three feet apart, we could make that work if we had to.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation
Cpl. Thomas Frazier of the Artesia Police Department previously served at the Shenandoah County...
Former Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in car crash while on duty in Artesia
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 236 on Sunday
Jessie Lacks surprised his wife Tasha Lacks with this tie dye, flower-themed Volkswagen.
Roanoke man surprises wife with tie dye convertible Volkswagen for 40th birthday

Latest News

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel and vehicles wait on...
21 die in extreme weather in China ultramarathon
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Stout...
Navy says it’s charting a new course after rash of problems
Laurie Fields, who lives in Forest Manor subdivision, speaks during an interview outside her...
As Congress returns to funding earmarks, who will benefit?
FILE - Workers install solar panels at a photovoltaic power station in Hami in northwestern...
Biden’s solar ambitions collide with China labor complaints