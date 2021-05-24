Officials investigate fire in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fire officials responded to a call late Monday morning for a reported fire on Keezletown Road.

Assistant Fire Marshall Wes Shifflet says all occupants are accounted for and no one was harmed. The fire is under control but it will be a couple hours before it’s fully extinguished.

He says they will begin an investigation into the cause in the next day or so. This is an ongoing story. Stay with WHSV as we work to bring you updates.

