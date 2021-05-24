Advertisement

Officials investigate fire in Rockingham County

Rockingham County Fire and Rescue investigates Keezletown Road fire.
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue investigates Keezletown Road fire.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fire officials responded to a call late Monday morning for a reported fire on Keezletown Road.

Assistant Fire Marshall Wes Shifflet says all occupants are accounted for and no one was harmed. The fire is under control but it will be a couple hours before it’s fully extinguished.

He says they will begin an investigation into the cause in the next day or so. This is an ongoing story. Stay with WHSV as we work to bring you updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation
Cpl. Thomas Frazier of the Artesia Police Department previously served at the Shenandoah County...
Former Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in car crash while on duty in Artesia
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 236 on Sunday
Jessie Lacks surprised his wife Tasha Lacks with this tie dye, flower-themed Volkswagen.
Roanoke man surprises wife with tie dye convertible Volkswagen for 40th birthday

Latest News

Hampton University to give graduates financial assistance
Hampton University to give graduates financial assistance
State police investigates a crash in Augusta County Sunday.
VSP investigates crash in Augusta County
Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night that wounded a young boy and...
Police: 5 and 6 year old were shot while playing outside
AAA says 62 percent of Virginians are planning to travel this summer. | Credit: WHSV
AAA reports over 1 million Virginians expected to travel this summer