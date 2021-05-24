Police: 5 and 6 year old were shot while playing outside

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night that wounded a young boy and girl.

Police say the children, a five-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, were shot while playing outside of the Pecan Acres housing complex.

Investigators confirm they responded to the 500 block of Pecan Street and discovered a boy and a girl with gunshot wounds on Pecan Street.

One of the victims is expected to be okay, but the other is in critical condition.

No arrests at this time, but Petersburg Police ask for anyone with information to contact them. A small Honda or Toyota was seen leaving the area after the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

