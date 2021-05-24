Advertisement

Police: Man beaten, kept in dog cage in West Virginia home

Police say a man accused of holding another man in a dog cage against his will has been arrested in West Virginia.
Police say a man accused of holding another man in a dog cage against his will has been arrested in West Virginia.
By Associated Press and WVNS-TV
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a man accused of holding another man in a dog cage against his will has been arrested in West Virginia.

WVNS-TV reports that court documents say a witness saw three men threaten to kill the unidentified victim if he didn’t give them a large sum of money.

Authorities say they searched the Beckley home Saturday night. They found the victim “suffering from multiple lacerations, contusions, and a significant injury to an upper extremity.”

Police say he was taken to the hospital. Joshua Lafferty was charged with kidnapping, malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail without bond.

