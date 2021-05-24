Police: Man who stabbed neighbor, charged at officer is shot

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police say a West Virginia man who stabbed a neighbor and then charged at a responding officer with a weapon has been fatally shot.

Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin says officers were called to Oakwood Village apartments Sunday and found a 60-year-old woman outside her apartment with “multiple stab wounds.”

The suspect was found outside his apartment still armed with what Martin  described as “basically a meat cleaver.”

Martin told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel that 34-year-old Rufus James Ramsey III initially dropped the weapon, but then picked it up and rushed at an officer, who shot him.

He says authorities are investigating, but it appears the officer acted appropriately.

