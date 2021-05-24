Science Museum of Virginia to reopen June 1

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been a long wait, but the Science Museum of Western Virginia is about to reopen.

Located at Center in the Square in Roanoke, the Science Museum closed to the public in March 2020, because of the pandemic.

Museum staffers launched virtual programs to support students, and they have revamped exhibits.

The museum will reopen for regular admission on Tuesday June 1.

