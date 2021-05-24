Advertisement

Science Museum of Virginia to reopen June 1

After being closed to the public for over a year, the Science Museum of Western Virginia is...
By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been a long wait, but the Science Museum of Western Virginia is about to reopen.

Located at Center in the Square in Roanoke, the Science Museum closed to the public in March 2020, because of the pandemic.

Museum staffers launched virtual programs to support students, and they have revamped exhibits.

The museum will reopen for regular admission on Tuesday June 1.

For more information, visit the museum’s website.

Science Museum of Western Virginia

