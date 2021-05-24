Advertisement

Science Museum of Western Virginia set to reopen

Photo courtesy Science Museum of Western Virginia
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Science Museum Release) - After remaining closed to the public since March 2020, the Science Museum of Western Virginia will reopen for regular admission Tuesday, June 1. Operating hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.

The decision to close to the public, according to the museum, “reflected the protocols and proposals from the Virginia Department of Health and Governor Ralph Northam on March 15th.” In August 2020, the museum started a virtual learning support program, The LAB, designed to provide structured academic support for K-7 students.

“Our decision to remain closed to the public reflected the significant need for an academic resource for students who suddenly found themselves working virtually, and for parents who needed to balance work and family life,” said Executive Director Rachel Hopkins. “In an effort to fully focus on these students, we decided to remain closed to the public and continue to run The LAB throughout the week.”

Staff has also been installing and revamping nine exhibits on the museum floor, and refreshing educational programs, events, and the birthday party package. The museum will offer special events and activities throughout the first week of reopening, including Live Animal Demonstrations and Science Experiment Activities on the museum floor between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

“We are so grateful for all the patience and support we have received from our community, and so we are so excited to welcome our patrons back to what feels like a brand new and refreshed museum.” Hopkins said.

