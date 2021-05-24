Advertisement

Senior with Alzheimer’s reported missing out of Nelson County

Contact 434-263-7050 with any helpful information regarding this case.
Courtesy Nelson County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Nelson County Sheriff's Office(Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Margaret Ijams Josephson, 66 of Roseland, who also is called Peggy.

Josephson was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

She stands at 5-feet-4 inches and weighs 130 pounds. Peggy was last seen at around 3 p.m. walking around the driveway at her home in the 400 block of Roseland Road. She was wearing brown jeans, a white shirt with dark black stripes and dark brown sneakers.

