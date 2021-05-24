Two female Boy Scouts become the Shenandoah Valley’s first female Eagle Scouts

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Two female scouts in Waynesboro are making history. They’ve been a part of the organization since the Boys Scouts of America allowed females to join in 2019. Now, they’re achieving the highest rank in scouts.

The Virginia Headwater’s Council is celebrating them as the Shenandoah Valley’s first ever female Eagle Scouts.

“I watched my brother become an Eagle Scout for most of my childhood and I always wanted to do it, but I never could,” Eagle Scout Lindsey Reno said.

Reno is one of the founding members of Boy Scout Troop 142 in Waynesboro, which is made up of eight females including Emmeline Soyars.

“This was something that I never thought I would be able to do when I was younger because girls weren’t allowed in scouts,” Soyars said.

Together, Reno and Soyars accomplished something that only 2% of Boys Scouts ever do, becoming Eagle Scouts.

“This wasn’t something that I thought I was able to do, so now I hope that the younger girls look at me and say, ‘man, I could do that one day,” Soyars said.

“I hope that other girls can look up to me and see that it’s doable, they can do it,” Reno said.

Lindsey’s father, John Reno, is the troop’s scout master and says it was a race against time to get the two girls to Eagle Scouts before they “aged out” at 18.

“We didn’t have a lot of time and normally it takes a boy three, four, sometimes five years to get it because they start when they’re 11 years old. These girls started when they were 15 and almost 16,” he said.

He says these two girls can accomplish anything.

“Nothing holds these girls back,” he said. “You just give them the opportunity and basically facilitate it and they’ll do the rest.”

For these two girls, making history in the Shenandoah Valley is something they don’t take lightly and they want other girls to follow suit.

“Join scouts whether you’re a girl, boy, whatever,” Reno said. “Join scouts, it’s a very worthwhile thing to do.”

“Just try,” Soyars said. “You may be a little bit scared at first because you don’t know anybody but you’ll make some lifelong friends.”

