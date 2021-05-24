Advertisement

Va. police seize 5 pounds of crack cocaine, 25 pounds of marijuana in I-95 DUI stop

State police seize 30 pounds of drugs during traffic stop
By Hannah Eason
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chester man has been arrested after a DUI traffic stop on Interstate 95 led to a massive drug seizure of crack cocaine and marijuana, according to Virginia State Police.

State Trooper J. Rivera pulled the man over for driving 94 mph in a 65 mile-per-hour zone around 1a.m. on Saturday morning, concerned the man may be driving under the influence.

During the stop near Chamberlayne Avenue, Rivera seized five pounds of crack cocaine and 25 pounds of marijuana, according to a VSP tweet.

Sohail Farooque, a 36 year old from Chester, was arrested for DUI and drug charges.

