Advertisement

VDH awarded more than $15M toward emergency preparedness

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Monday that the CDC would be awarding the VDH with $15,315,313 in federal funding.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is receiving a boost to its public health emergency preparedness efforts.

US Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced Monday the CDC will award the VDH with $15,315,313 in federal funding.

“We are pleased to see this funding go towards supporting the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) as they continue to work around the clock to protect the health and promote the well-being of all Virginians during this pandemic,” added both Senators.

Click here to visit the VDH website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation
Cpl. Thomas Frazier of the Artesia Police Department previously served at the Shenandoah County...
Former Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in car crash while on duty in Artesia
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 236 on Sunday
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
State police investigates a crash in Augusta County Sunday.
VSP investigates crash in Augusta County

Latest News

UVA Children’s Hospital expanding autism research
Stroke Awareness Month: How to lower risk of a stroke
Pfizer and BioNTech are asking the FDA for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.
Virginia COVID dashboard updated to reflect federal numbers
Virginia Mental Health Access Program
Virginia unveils statewide program to increase access to mental health services