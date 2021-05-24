Advertisement

VDOT sets public hearing for I-81 southbound auxiliary lane in Augusta County

Interstate 81
Interstate 81(Source: WDBJ)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a design public hearing for the I-81 southbound auxiliary lane project in Augusta County. The project includes replacement of the Route 635 (Barterbrook Road) bridge over I-81.

According to VDOT, the proposed auxiliary lane would extend from the I-81 southbound on-ramp from I-64 westbound at exit 221 to the I-81 southbound off-ramp to Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) at exit 220.

VDOT says the 0.2-mile auxiliary lane would enhance safety and reduce congestion on southbound I-81 by allowing drivers additional time to speed up or slow down when merging on or off the interstate.

Representatives from VDOT add that existing Route 635 bridge piers do not allow adequate room for the auxiliary lane and shoulder, or for any future widening of I-81. The new bridge would be built in the same location to reduce project cost and duration.

Part of Route 635 would be closed for about 18 months during construction. Route 635 traffic would follow a roughly 13-mile detour.

They say the total estimated cost for the auxiliary lane project is $14.3 million, including $1.1 million for preliminary engineering, $597,000 for right of way and $12.6 million for construction.

The project is part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP), which aims to improve safety, increase reliability and foster economic growth along the 325-mile corridor.

The $2 billion package of targeted improvements was funded by the Virginia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam in spring 2019, according to the VDOT press release.

The meeting will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, at the Frontier Culture Museum, 1290 Richmond Ave., Staunton, Virginia 24401. To learn more about the project, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation
Cpl. Thomas Frazier of the Artesia Police Department previously served at the Shenandoah County...
Former Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in car crash while on duty in Artesia
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 236 on Sunday
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Jessie Lacks surprised his wife Tasha Lacks with this tie dye, flower-themed Volkswagen.
Roanoke man surprises wife with tie dye convertible Volkswagen for 40th birthday

Latest News

Photo courtesy Science Museum of Western Virginia
Science Museum of Western Virginia set to reopen
Hampton University to give graduates financial assistance
Hampton University to give graduates financial assistance
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue investigates Keezletown Road fire.
Officials investigate fire in Rockingham County
State police investigates a crash in Augusta County Sunday.
VSP investigates crash in Augusta County