Virginia announces new mental health program

By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam has announced a state-wide plan to increase access to mental health services.

The Mental Health Access Program, or VMAP, will help take care of the mental health needs of children and teens in the commonwealth.

The program is being administered by the Medical Society of Virginia Foundation with the help of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, the Virginia Department of Health, and others.

“With VMAP, we can actually screen, diagnose, and treat children and adolescents sooner trying to prevent the more serious outcomes of hospitalizations, ER visits, substance abuse, and even more serious harm to themselves or to others,” VMAP’s Dr. Cindy Chung said.

VMAP will operate on four pillars: education, behavior health consult access, care navigation, and telehealth.

The program will help combat the severe shortage of mental health providers in Virginia, and at the same time, help lighten the load for primary care providers that are currently filling that void.

