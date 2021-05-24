Virginia’s recidivism rate is second lowest in the U.S.

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s recidivism rate remains among the lowest in the United States for the fifth year in a row.

Recidivism refers to a person committing a new offense within a certain follow-up period that results in a new sentence. Governor Ralph Northam said Monday Virginia’s rate stands at 23.9%, second only to South Carolina’s 21.9%. Forty-two states report re-incarceration of state-responsible inmates within three years of their release.

“We all benefit when the individuals in our correctional system have the opportunity to learn, grow and return to society as productive citizens,” said Governor Northam. “Our success is the direct result of effective reentry programs and strong partnerships across our Commonwealth. I remain grateful to the hardworking professionals at the Virginia Department of Corrections who are dedicated to rehabilitation, transforming lives and building safer communities.”

The Virginia Department of Corrections customizes its programming and supervision to address each person’s risks and needs. More than 125 programs are offered to offenders who are in prison or under community supervision; these include substance abuse treatments, mental and behavioral health services, career and technical education, skills training and employment and housing assistance.

“Virginia continues to be a leader in the field of corrections, on both a national and international scale,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. “Virginia’s ability to maintain a low recidivism rate means increased public safety for families, neighborhoods, and the entire Commonwealth.”

During the 2016 fiscal year, 12,551 state-responsible inmates were released; 2,997 of them were re-incarcerated within three years. According to the Governor’s Office, Virginia waits at least four years to calculate the three-year re-incarceration rate to ensure all court orders are included. All state responsible sentences after release are counted as recidivism in Virginia, including technical violations and sentences for offenses that occurred prior to release.

“Virginia’s recidivism rate has remained low because of the hard work of both correctional staff and inmates,” said Virginia Department of Corrections Director Harold Clarke. “Especially important is the evidence-based programming offered to inmates, probationers, and parolees, from cognitive skills programming to academic and vocational education to substance abuse treatment, and the best practices followed in our facilities and district offices.”

The Governor’s Office said factors such as mental health impairment and drug use are associated with recidivism. Those testing positive for both opioids and cocaine had a re-incarceration rate substantially higher than those with no history of testing positive for those drugs, according to the office.

More information on recidivism can be found here.

