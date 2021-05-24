Advertisement

VSP investigates crash in Augusta County

State police investigates a crash in Augusta County Sunday.
State police investigates a crash in Augusta County Sunday.(NBC29)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 1:54 p.m. Sunday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County.

Corinne Geller with VSP says a vehicle crashed in the 4200 block of Old Greenville Road.

One person was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

