VSP investigates crash in Augusta County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 1:54 p.m. Sunday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County.

Corinne Geller with VSP says a vehicle crashed in the 4200 block of Old Greenville Road.

One person was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

