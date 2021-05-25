Advertisement

Bridgewater Hosts Red Cross Blood Drive

A bag of donated blood in Bridgewater.
A bag of donated blood in Bridgewater.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Bridgewater hosted a Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday.

The town says they’ve hosted multiple Red Cross events throughout the pandemic and have had great success. Today there were 46 registered donors, which is similar to the numbers they had back in March.

Bridgewater’s leaders say they are proud of their residents’ generosity.

“The Bridgewater people and the Bridgewater community really love coming here to donate,” said Tess Croy, the town’s parks coordinator. “We’re really proud that we can say our community loves giving back as much as we love giving to them.”

Croy adds that it is important that as many people as possible donate blood. “You just never know when you’re gonna be in those shoes of needing blood or someone you love needs blood,” she said.

Those who have already donated can see where their blood is being used by downloading the Red Cross app which tracks where your donation goes.

Bridgewater has been holding blood drives every two months and encourages residents to sign up for the next one in July.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado family stuck at Harrisonburg truck stop asking for help
Update on Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation
State police investigates a crash in Augusta County Sunday.
VSP investigates crash in Augusta County
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue investigates Keezletown Road fire.
Officials investigate fire in Rockingham County
Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night that wounded a young boy and...
Police: 5 and 6 year old were shot while playing outside

Latest News

Dayton is one small area town that could benefit from the Rural Jobs Act.
Warner’s Rural Jobs Act Could Impact the Valley
Bridgewater Hosts Red Cross Blood Drive
Bridgewater Hosts Red Cross Blood Drive
A judge is expected to sign an order laying out the steps that the Virginia Employment...
Judge expected to sign order requiring VEC to fix backlog issues
Chief Cook said Detective R.K McClelland suffered serious injuries after falling from the first...
Prayer vigil to be held for Luray Police Officer still in ICU