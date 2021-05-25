Bridgewater Hosts Red Cross Blood Drive

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Bridgewater hosted a Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday.

The town says they’ve hosted multiple Red Cross events throughout the pandemic and have had great success. Today there were 46 registered donors, which is similar to the numbers they had back in March.

Bridgewater’s leaders say they are proud of their residents’ generosity.

“The Bridgewater people and the Bridgewater community really love coming here to donate,” said Tess Croy, the town’s parks coordinator. “We’re really proud that we can say our community loves giving back as much as we love giving to them.”

Croy adds that it is important that as many people as possible donate blood. “You just never know when you’re gonna be in those shoes of needing blood or someone you love needs blood,” she said.

Those who have already donated can see where their blood is being used by downloading the Red Cross app which tracks where your donation goes.

Bridgewater has been holding blood drives every two months and encourages residents to sign up for the next one in July.

