Broadway & Spotswood to meet Tuesday night in Valley District showdown

By TJ Eck
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The top two high school baseball teams in the Valley District will meet on the diamond Tuesday night.

Broadway and Spotswood will square off for the second time during the 2021 season in a matchup that has implications for the postseason. The Gobblers and Trailblazers both enter Tuesday’s game with 5-1 district records and 7-1 overall marks.

“We work hard everyday in practice to play. That’s what they like to do. They like to play. We like to play,” said Broadway head coach Tim Turner. “We’re excited about (Tuesday) night’s opportunity to go out and be successful and win a game.”

Spotswood defeated Broadway, 5-4, on April 27 in the season opener for both teams. The winner of Tuesday’s game will have the inside track and control its own destiny in the pursuit of the Valley District regular-season title. The district’s regular-season champion earns an automatic bid to the Region 3C Tournament.

“We are just excited to be on a baseball field and excited to get to play this game that we love,” said Spotswood head coach Marcus Davis. “Most importantly, to get to compete against a district rival.”

Tuesday night’s game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at Spotswood High School.

