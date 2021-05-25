Advertisement

Dukes turn their focus to NCAA Super Regional

The James Madison softball team is preparing to play in a NCAA Super Regional.
The James Madison softball team is preparing to play in a NCAA Super Regional.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team is preparing to play in a NCAA Super Regional.

The Dukes will travel to No. 8 seed Missouri for a best-of-three series later this week. Game one is scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday night in Columbia, Missouri.

“We’re there to win, we’re there to show everyone who JMU softball is and how far this team can really go,” said JMU redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon. “I think it’s going to be a hard series and we’re going to have to play with a lot of heart and fight.”

JMU is one of sixteen teams remaining in the NCAA Softball Tournament after winning three straight games at the Knoxville Regional this past weekend. The Dukes defeated No. 9 Tennessee and Liberty twice to advance to the Super Regional at Missouri. James Madison boasts the best record in the nation with a 37-1 overall mark and the Dukes have won 27 straight games.

JMU is one of three unseeded teams left in the bracket and the Dukes are the only non-Power Five program still playing but they expect to compete and win in Columbia. James Madison will be making its third overall and second straight Super Regional appearance in program history.

“I know we have been to a few super regionals before but now we really have a chance to move on and keep going further in the postseason,” said JMU redshirt junior shortstop Sara Jubas. “I just think we really have a chance here.”

NCAA Softball Super Regional - James Madison at No. 8 Missouri

Game 1: Friday, May 28 - 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: Saturday, May 29 - 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 3: Sunday, May 30 - TBA (if necessary)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update on Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation
The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado family stuck at Harrisonburg truck stop asking for help
Cpl. Thomas Frazier of the Artesia Police Department previously served at the Shenandoah County...
Former Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Deputy dies in car crash while on duty in Artesia
State police investigates a crash in Augusta County Sunday.
VSP investigates crash in Augusta County
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue investigates Keezletown Road fire.
Officials investigate fire in Rockingham County

Latest News

Valley District diamond showdown Tuesday night
Valley District diamond showdown Tuesday night
JMU softball turns focus to NCAA Super Regional
JMU softball turns focus to NCAA Super Regional
The top two high school baseball teams in the Valley District will meet on the diamond Tuesday...
Broadway & Spotswood to meet Tuesday night in Valley District showdown
The Bridgewater College football team’s schedule for the 2021 fall season has been announced.
Bridgewater football 2021 fall schedule announced