Dukes turn their focus to NCAA Super Regional

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team is preparing to play in a NCAA Super Regional.

The Dukes will travel to No. 8 seed Missouri for a best-of-three series later this week. Game one is scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday night in Columbia, Missouri.

“We’re there to win, we’re there to show everyone who JMU softball is and how far this team can really go,” said JMU redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon. “I think it’s going to be a hard series and we’re going to have to play with a lot of heart and fight.”

JMU is one of sixteen teams remaining in the NCAA Softball Tournament after winning three straight games at the Knoxville Regional this past weekend. The Dukes defeated No. 9 Tennessee and Liberty twice to advance to the Super Regional at Missouri. James Madison boasts the best record in the nation with a 37-1 overall mark and the Dukes have won 27 straight games.

JMU is one of three unseeded teams left in the bracket and the Dukes are the only non-Power Five program still playing but they expect to compete and win in Columbia. James Madison will be making its third overall and second straight Super Regional appearance in program history.

“I know we have been to a few super regionals before but now we really have a chance to move on and keep going further in the postseason,” said JMU redshirt junior shortstop Sara Jubas. “I just think we really have a chance here.”

NCAA Softball Super Regional - James Madison at No. 8 Missouri

Game 1: Friday, May 28 - 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: Saturday, May 29 - 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 3: Sunday, May 30 - TBA (if necessary)

