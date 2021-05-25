Advertisement

Gas line struck, fire officials ask motorists to avoid area

Harrisonburg Fire Department
Harrisonburg Fire Department(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department took to Twitter Tuesday morning to notify locals that a gas line on West Wolf Street near Chicago Avenue has been struck.

They are asking motorists to avoid the area, and say traffic control is underway.

Chief Matt Tobia with HFD says that the situation is under control, the gas line is shut off and HFD is turning the situation over to Columbia Gas.

Tobia says they don’t know the cause but the road was scheduled for utility work and will likely be closed for several hours while Columbia Gas works to fix the problem.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV as we work to bring you updates.

