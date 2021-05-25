Judge expected to sign order requiring VEC to fix backlog issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A judge is expected to sign an order laying out the steps that the Virginia Employment Commission will need to take to fix the backlog in unpaid unemployment insurance claims and pay those who had their benefits improperly terminated while their cases awaited adjudication.

The judge and parties met on Monday to discuss how to solve the issues at the VEC as quickly as possible.

The Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) says Virginians trying to get benefits often waited many months to receive payments.

“For more than a year, we have heard daily from Virginians across the state who needed to get emergency help—often for the first time—and instead got delays,” said Pat Levy-Lavelle, attorney at the Legal Aid Justice Center. “Many Virginians did receive benefits, and we know that people at the VEC have been working hard during the pandemic. Still, this lawsuit has been about getting more help for gaps in the system and the Virginians who desperately need it. The steps ordered today are a hopeful sign that help is on the way.”

The order will pause the proposed class-action lawsuit filed on April 15 by the LAJC and other partners.

[ Lawsuit: ‘Gross failure’ by Virginia Employment Commission in getting unemployment claims decided during pandemic ]

According to the LAJC, the judge’s order will become effective immediately and requires the VEC to do the following:

Ensure the elimination of the VEC adjudication backlog before September 6, 2021 (Labor Day).

Accelerate the adjudication of claims to 10,000 cases weekly by July 1, 2021, and 20,000 cases weekly by August 1, 2021.

Quickly and immediately process adjudications for many applicants who are covered by Pandemic Unemployment benefits but have had to first await adjudication.

Identify and resume payments to those claimants who had been getting benefits but were improperly cut off.

Require state identification and better coordination of various alternate housing, food, and income benefits available to applicants in financial difficulty.

Subject the VEC’s new performance standards and deadlines to judicial supervision and require weekly information sharing to make that possible.

On May 18, Governor Ralph Northam directed the VEC to invest $20 million to expand its ability to process unemployment claims.

An executive directive orders the agency to “add 300 new adjudication staffers, make immediate technology upgrades, and complete a full modernization of the Commonwealth’s unemployment insurance system by October 1, 2021.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.