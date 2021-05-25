Lord Fairfax Community College tuition to remain the same for fourth year straight

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lord Fairfax Community College says they happy to announce that the in-state tuition rate for the 2021-2022 academic year will remain the same as it has been since 2018, according to a press release Tuesday.

The release states that the State Board for Community Colleges, by a unanimous vote, elected to maintain the current in-state tuition and mandatory fees for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The Board’s decision means tuition will remain at today’s rate of $154 per credit hour, keeping community college tuition and mandatory fees at approximately one-third of the comparable costs of attending Virginia’s public four-year universities.

They add that the State Board maintained the existing tuition rate for out-of-state students, which is $354.10 per credit hour. More than 90 percent of students in the 23-college state system are Virginia residents.

“Our Board has had some tremendous partners in the Virginia General Assembly working to keep our courses and programs as accessible and affordable as possible, and I applaud them,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “As we take our vaccines and move beyond the pandemic, we know that plenty of Virginians need our help beginning, or re-starting, their careers and we are here to help them do just that.”

The State Board’s decision comes as G3 Scholarship funding becomes available, the release added. G3 (Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back) Scholarships cover tuition and fees for students who qualify for state financial aid and who are taking select programs in the most in-demand industries – early childhood education, health care, information technology, public safety and skilled trades.

Available to lower- and middle-income students, the G3 program is a last-dollar scholarship, which means that when combined with other financial aid, it can bring the cost of tuition down to zero, according to an LFCC representative.

“I’m thrilled that the State Board for Community Colleges made the decision to keep tuition rates steady once again,” said LFCC President Kim Blosser. “The pandemic has been so hard on everybody, and knowing that students won’t have to worry about tuition going up is a weight off my mind. Our hope is that with more in-person classes and the new funding sources to help students pay for career-training programs, more students will be ready to focus on their education.”

Learn more about G3 Scholarships here. Explore all of LFCC’s programs and other funding opportunities here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.