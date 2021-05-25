Pilot dies after military contract aircraft crashes in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A pilot has died after Nellis Air Force Base officials say an aircraft operated by a military contractor crashed in a nearby residential area.

A base spokesman confirmed the crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Florida-based company Draken US owned the aircraft and said the pilot had died and no one else was on board. It’s unclear whether anyone on the ground was hurt.

Please see the attached statement from our partners at Draken US on today’s aircraft incident.



The men and women of Nellis AFB send our deepest condolences to the teammates, friends and family of our fallen Draken wingman. https://t.co/zgOBvQLjXo — Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) May 25, 2021

A neighbor told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he heard a loud thump as the plane crashed into a residential yard across the street, and he saw black smoke billowing from the home.

Witnesses posted online images of city and base fire crews arriving, and a helicopter circling the area.

