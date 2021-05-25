Advertisement

Prayer vigil to be held for Luray Police Officer still in ICU

Chief Cook said Detective R.K McClelland suffered serious injuries after falling from the first level of the home, eight feet into the basement.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - For the last four weeks, Detective Ronald K. McClelland with the Luray Police Department has been in the ICU at UVA Medical after suffering serious injuries during a wellness check.

The injuries happened during a wellness check on an individual who officials say found human remains at a home in Luray back in April.

According to Chief Bow Cook, detectives received several reports from the individual throughout the month, that he had found human remains buried beneath the concrete in the basement of a home on East Main Street.

After several calls, police and the medical examiner’s office found the bones to be not human, but animal.

During the last visit at the end of April, officers were asked to visit the home after the medical examiner’s office received several calls from the individual.

When the two officers arrived, they were presented remains by the caller which ended up being animal bones.

When Detective McClelland was leaving the home he fell through a hole in the floor, covered by a rug, that was created by the caller.

Chief Cook says the caller had no idea police were coming over that day and no charges are pending against the caller. He says the person is no longer in the state of Virginia, but is reporting to other law enforcement offices of finding human remains.

“So he took the items to another state which would be Pennsylvania and he continues from there to claim he found human bones in this house,” Cook said.

Cook says he has been unable to speak with McClelland since he was admitted to the ICU, and his department is feeling the impact.

“He’s very systematic in his approach to investigations, he’s very thorough and it’s a big loss to the department,” Cook said.

A prayer vigil will be held for McClelland and his family on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Reffner’s Plaza on Main Street.

