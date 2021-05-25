Advertisement

Prosecutor: Late former priest killed altar boy in 1972

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says investigators were preparing to seek an arrest warrant for a defrocked Roman Catholic priest long considered a suspect in the 1972 killing of a western Massachusetts altar boy shortly before his death last week.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told reporters Monday that incriminating admissions Richard Lavigne made in a series of recent interviews with an investigator further implicated the longtime suspect in 13-year-old Danny Croteau’s death.

Gulluni says his office was prepared to prosecute Lavigne for Croteau’s murder, but he died Friday at the age of 80 before he could be arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado family stuck at Harrisonburg truck stop asking for help
Update on Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation
State police investigates a crash in Augusta County Sunday.
VSP investigates crash in Augusta County
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue investigates Keezletown Road fire.
Officials investigate fire in Rockingham County
Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night that wounded a young boy and...
Police: 5 and 6 year old were shot while playing outside

Latest News

Paul, a libertarian-leaning former presidential candidate, tweeted Monday that he takes any...
Sheriff: Suspicious package at Sen. Paul’s home is non-toxic
A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a banner...
Japan says US travel warning for virus won’t hurt Olympians
Top priority continues to remain on organizing safe and secure Olympic Games for everyone, IOC...
IOC president: Safe Olympics is top priority
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Arizona's vote was accurate despite the partisan...
Arizona Secretary of State defends 2020 election