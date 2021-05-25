Public hearing on proposed Harrisonburg tax increase to be held tonight

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed tax increase that could restart the construction of the second Harrisonburg High School.

Since last spring, the field behind South Main St. in Harrisonburg has remained still after the council voted to pause work on the new school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city council has looked at ways to begin work again along with Harrisonburg City Public Schools. The solution would be a property tax increase for city residents from 86 cents per $100 of assessed value to 90 cents.

“It’s more than a $100 million project ultimately that’s going to require between 12 and 14 new cents of taxes being raised just for that specific project,” Mike Parks, spokesperson for the City of Harrisonburg, said.

Parks says the council has discussed how to limit the impact of the increase on city residents and businesses. That’s why Tuesday night a hearing will be held on just a 4-cent increase for 2021-2022.

“Next year we would need to raise the additional 8 to 10 cent if this is approved tonight,” Parks said.

If approved, the city could go to the bond market and hopefully begin construction again in the next few months.

Work could begin sooner, HCPS has been allocated $11.8 million in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and 80 percent, or about $9.5 million, of those funds, can offset local costs that can be used to restart construction of HHS2 over the next 3 years.

The city has been accepting public comments about the topic online, and Parks says as of Tuesday morning the comments were of a mix.

“We’re hearing from some residents that it would be a tough time for them right now, but we’re also hearing from many residents that this project already needs to be done,” Parks said. “So the sooner we can move forward on it the better.”

The community is invited to participate but is not allowed to physically attend the meeting. However, a phone line will be live at (540) 437-2687 where residents will be allowed to call and speak with the council during the public hearing period.

You can also watch the meeting live on the city’s website and on Public Education Government Channel 3.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.