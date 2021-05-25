Advertisement

Senator Obenshain and Delegate Gilbert Announce DMV Connect Program in Strasburg

DMV connect offering mobile DMV services
(wvir)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) and Del. Todd Gilbert (R- Mt. Jackson) have announced that they are partnering with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to host a DMV Connect program on June 7, 8, and 9 at the Town Hall in Strasburg, according to a press release Tuesday.

According to the release, services will be by appointment only and priority will be given to residents of the 26th Senate District and 15th House District. Appointments will be available in 15-minute increments from 9 a.m. until noon and 1p.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

“We have heard from many constituents that they are still unable to schedule DMV appointments for two months or more. These delays are a result of the Governor’s unwillingness to fully re-open DMV offices across the Commonwealth. Citizens need to be able to efficiently access DMV services and I am proud that Delegate Gilbert and I were able to partner with the Town of Strasburg to bring the DMV Connect program to our districts, " Obenshain said.

“I am pleased that Senator Obenshain and I are able to bring the DMV Connect program to the Strasburg area. With many of our constituents experiencing unduly delays in attempting to schedule timely appointments at the DMV, we appreciate the collaboration with the Town of Strasburg to help provide this service,” Gilbert said.

The program will be located at 174 East King Street Strasburg, VA 22847. DMV Connect can assist individuals with driver’s licenses, REAL ID, i.d. cards, disabled parking placards, vehicle titling, address changes, vehicle registration and other essential services.

They add that road testing and vital records requests cannot be accommodated at a DMV Connect program. More information can be found at the DMV Connect website.

They say individuals can call Senator Obenshain’s office at 540-437-1451 through June 4 to make their appointment.

