Sheetz offering 12 weeks paid parental leave

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The family-owned convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has a new parental leave policy, which includes 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

“It’s a decision we’re really proud of and quite honestly, we thought that it was overdue,” says Travis Sheetz, the company’s President/COO.

It was announced back on May 10th, along with a $2 per hour wage increase for all its 18,000 employees, working at 600 stores across the Mid-Atlantic.

Sheetz also announced a $12 million investment in a summer stimulus program.

The average wage across all store employees will be $15.50 per hour for employees and $18.50 per hour for supervisors. Following the expiration of the summer stimulus on September 23, the average wage will be $14.50 per hour for employees and $17.50 for supervisors.

“To attract and retain top talent, we know we need to continue to invest in our employees,” remarked Travis Sheetz. “That investment includes more than just competitive wages. We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career.”

Sheetz is actively hiring for more than 2,000 positions.

The company’s president says part of the decision was in preparation to compete in a tough labor market before their peak season with summer travelers.

“We certainly didn’t want employees to feel the pressure of having to take off work or not having enough time to take off,” adds Sheetz. “It’s an investment in our people, in our employees, it’s the best investment we can make.”

Following the expiration of the summer stimulus on September 23, the average wage will be $14.50 per hour for employees and $17.50 for supervisors.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.