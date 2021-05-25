UVA Health taking COVID-19 vaccines to people

Advertisement

By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Coronavirus vaccines are now easier to access than ever, and to make it even more convenient for people, UVA Health is taking taking vaccines to you.

In a new initiative, UVA Health is bringing vaccines to places where people work and play. It recently hosted pop-up events around Charlottesville and Albemarle County, but now its going a step further by setting up at restaurants to allow those front-line workers access to the vaccine.

“Restaurant workers often work strange hours. There’s a national shortage of people working restaurant business right now,” Justin Vesser with UVA Health said. “They kind of fit the bill for people who should be vaccinated, if they want it, but who might have a hard time getting to where it normally is done.”

If you would like UVA Health to come to your restaurant, email charlottesville29@gmail.com.

