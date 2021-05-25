VCU student’s death ruled accidental from alcohol poisoning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A coroner has ruled the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student who died at an off-campus residence as accidental from alcohol poisoning.

Adam Oakes’s death sparked outrage across the state after his parents claim he was taking part in an initiation ritual for the Delta Chi fraternity at VCU. The fraternity has since been suspended.

On May 25, a Richmond city coroner ruled the cause of death as “ethanol toxicity” and the manner of death as an accident.

This is a developing story.

