VCU student’s death ruled accidental from alcohol poisoning

Adam Oakes
Adam Oakes(N/A)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A coroner has ruled the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student who died at an off-campus residence as accidental from alcohol poisoning.

Adam Oakes’s death sparked outrage across the state after his parents claim he was taking part in an initiation ritual for the Delta Chi fraternity at VCU. The fraternity has since been suspended.

‘Adam had a huge, huge heart’: Family believes hazing led to VCU student’s death ]

On May 25, a Richmond city coroner ruled the cause of death as “ethanol toxicity” and the manner of death as an accident.

This is a developing story.

