RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association is hosting a virtual job fair for multiple regions across the state.

Anyone looking for a job in Charlottesville, Richmond, Hampton Roads or the Shenandoah Valley is encouraged to sign up, HERE.

The event will be on May 27 from 1-5 p.m.

