Advertisement

Warner’s Rural Jobs Act Could Impact the Valley

Dayton is one small area town that could benefit from the Rural Jobs Act.
Dayton is one small area town that could benefit from the Rural Jobs Act.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner is reintroducing the Rural Jobs Act in an effort to create jobs and boost the economies of rural communities.

The proposed bill would set aside $1 billion to benefit communities with less than 50,000 people. The Shenandoah Valley Partnership says it could help boost businesses in the valley’s small towns.

“For example Dayton has some food processing companies there already,” said Jay Langston, the executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership. “What could we look to attract that would benefit that company there, if they are in need of services what could we do?”

Langston says the money could increase community development and create more shared space for jobs in rural towns which would stimulate retail sales.

The act could also benefit new and experienced entrepreneurs in the Valley. “I would really enjoy seeing some of the money being put into those two ecosystems so that we can grow what we have,” said Langston. “And then recruiting new businesses in, that’s the cream of the crop, that’s the gravy that goes with it.”

Warner introduced the bill alongside seven other senators from both parties, including West Virginia Republican Shelly Moore Capito.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado family stuck at Harrisonburg truck stop asking for help
Update on Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation
State police investigates a crash in Augusta County Sunday.
VSP investigates crash in Augusta County
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue investigates Keezletown Road fire.
Officials investigate fire in Rockingham County
Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night that wounded a young boy and...
Police: 5 and 6 year old were shot while playing outside

Latest News

A bag of donated blood in Bridgewater.
Bridgewater Hosts Red Cross Blood Drive
Bridgewater Hosts Red Cross Blood Drive
Bridgewater Hosts Red Cross Blood Drive
A judge is expected to sign an order laying out the steps that the Virginia Employment...
Judge expected to sign order requiring VEC to fix backlog issues
Chief Cook said Detective R.K McClelland suffered serious injuries after falling from the first...
Prayer vigil to be held for Luray Police Officer still in ICU