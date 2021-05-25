Warner’s Rural Jobs Act Could Impact the Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner is reintroducing the Rural Jobs Act in an effort to create jobs and boost the economies of rural communities.

The proposed bill would set aside $1 billion to benefit communities with less than 50,000 people. The Shenandoah Valley Partnership says it could help boost businesses in the valley’s small towns.

“For example Dayton has some food processing companies there already,” said Jay Langston, the executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership. “What could we look to attract that would benefit that company there, if they are in need of services what could we do?”

Langston says the money could increase community development and create more shared space for jobs in rural towns which would stimulate retail sales.

The act could also benefit new and experienced entrepreneurs in the Valley. “I would really enjoy seeing some of the money being put into those two ecosystems so that we can grow what we have,” said Langston. “And then recruiting new businesses in, that’s the cream of the crop, that’s the gravy that goes with it.”

Warner introduced the bill alongside seven other senators from both parties, including West Virginia Republican Shelly Moore Capito.

