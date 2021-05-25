Advertisement

West Virginia governor says back-to-work bonus may be $500

West Virginia would pay unemployed people a $500 sign-up bonus for returning to work under a...
West Virginia would pay unemployed people a $500 sign-up bonus for returning to work under a plan expected to be finalized soon.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia would pay unemployed people a $500 sign-up bonus for returning to work under a plan expected to be finalized soon.

The bonus would be half of what Republican Gov. Jim Justice initially suggested could be offered to workers.

He said earlier in May that the bonus would be $1,000, which would require the employer to pay half and the state to cover the rest.

On Tuesday he says he doesn’t want to “put any additional pain on our small businesses.” He says he expects the bonus, which “may only be the $500,” to come out of the state’s coffers.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado family stuck at Harrisonburg truck stop asking for help
Update on Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation
State police investigates a crash in Augusta County Sunday.
VSP investigates crash in Augusta County
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue investigates Keezletown Road fire.
Officials investigate fire in Rockingham County
Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night that wounded a young boy and...
Police: 5 and 6 year old were shot while playing outside

Latest News

Woodstock PD: Avoid Fairground Road and Susan Avenue
Coronavirus vaccines are now easier to access than ever, and to make it even more convenient...
UVA Health taking COVID-19 vaccines to people
Adam Oakes
VCU student’s death ruled accidental from alcohol poisoning
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin reintroduces the Clean Start Act