Westover pool to have limited capacity starting Memorial Day Weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation has announced they are getting ready to welcome the community back to Westover Pool as summer nears and COVID-19 safety regulations relax in light of positive vaccination rates.

According to a press release, the pool facility reopened for lap swim reservations for fitness on Monday, May 24, following the conclusion of the winter dome season.

Now, the Parks & Rec team is preparing to add limited capacity recreational swim for the Memorial Day weekend and extending throughout summer in addition to lap swim reservations.

They say only 250 people will be allowed for open recreation swim at one time per health and wellness recommendations, allowing for individuals to socially distance if they wish to do so.

Recreation swim will be available on weekends only at first, leading up to June 11 when the facility will start to be open every day of the week for the remainder of summer, according to the release.

“We are very excited to welcome the community back to Westover Pool; it seems like it’s been such a long time,” Harrisonburg Parks & Rec Acting Director Brian Mancini said. “We’ve done a lot of upgrades to the pool, including aesthetically and operationally, and can’t wait for residents to see them all. The reopening of Westover Pool facilities allows us the opportunity to reconnect with the residents and guests who we have missed during the pandemic.”

Parks & Rec says that the 250-patron maximum will remain in place until an opportunity to operate at a higher capacity becomes possible. Pool restroom facilities will be open for pool guests to use, but showers will remain closed until further notice.

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation says they will continue considering their internal COVID-19 safety regulations as health and wellness guidance evolves throughout the summer.

Westover Pool lap swim and recreational swim schedule for the following weeks is as follows:

Weekday Lap Swim (for fitness) Available:

Monday, May 24 – Friday, May 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1 – Friday, June 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, June 7 - Friday, June 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, June 14 – Labor Day from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. & Noon to 7 p.m.

Recreation Swim and Lap Swim Available:

Friday, May 28 – Monday, May 31 from Noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, June 4 – Sunday, June 6 from Noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, June 11 – Labor Day from Noon to 7 p.m.

Swim team practices and swim lessons will also take place beginning Friday, June 11, through Labor Day. Click here to learn more about available times.

