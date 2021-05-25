Woman indicted for first-degree murder in toddler death case
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect in an investigation regarding a toddler’s death has been indicted by a grand jury on charges including first-degree murder.
Megan Paris was also charged with malicious wounding and child abuse and neglect.
She was arrested just two weeks after the 2020 death of a toddler, of whom she was responsible for taking care.
