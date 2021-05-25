Advertisement

Woman indicted for first-degree murder in toddler death case

Megan Paris
Megan Paris(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect in an investigation regarding a toddler’s death has been indicted by a grand jury on charges including first-degree murder.

Megan Paris was also charged with malicious wounding and child abuse and neglect.

She was arrested just two weeks after the 2020 death of a toddler, of whom she was responsible for taking care.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado family stuck at Harrisonburg truck stop asking for help
Update on Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation
State police investigates a crash in Augusta County Sunday.
VSP investigates crash in Augusta County
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue investigates Keezletown Road fire.
Officials investigate fire in Rockingham County
Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night that wounded a young boy and...
Police: 5 and 6 year old were shot while playing outside

Latest News

The Clifton Forge, Va., campus of Dabney S Lancaster Community College.
State board urges renaming of 2 Virginia community colleges
Since last spring the field behind South Main St. in Harrisonburg has remained still after city...
Public hearing on proposed Harrisonburg tax increase to be held tonight
Westover Pool will be open with limited capacity. | Credit: WHSV
Westover pool to have limited capacity starting Memorial Day Weekend
DMV connect offering mobile DMV services
Senator Obenshain and Delegate Gilbert Announce DMV Connect Program in Strasburg
Sheetz offering 12 weeks paid parental leave