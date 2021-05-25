Advertisement

Woodstock PD: Avoid Fairground Road and Susan Avenue

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Woodstock Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday afternoon to notify motorists that they have multiple power poles down in the area of Fairground Road and Susan Avenue.

They say that Susan Avenue is shut down between West Reservoir Road to Fairground Road. Fairground Road is shut down from South Main Street to Ox Road, They says these two roads will be shut down for most of the day and into the night.

They are asking the public to share this post and please use alternate routes.

They say a tractor trailer caused this incident and if anyone has any information about this suspect vehicle or if they saw anything, please contact dispatch at 540-459-6101 and ask for a Woodstock Police Officer.

