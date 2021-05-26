Advertisement

2021 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be open to public

Virginia War Memorial Carillon.
Virginia War Memorial Carillon.
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2021 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony was originally slated to be held virtually at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, but with COVID-19 restrictions lifting, it will now be open to the public.

The ceremony will take place on May 31 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be broadcast and live-streamed from the Memorial’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater and Shrine of Memory-Global War on Terrorism and Beyond.

A combination of live speakers, tributes to Virginia’s Gold Star families, performances by the 380th Army Reserve Band Quintet and pre-recorded content such as a special message from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, will be included in the event.

The event will be live-streamed on the Virginia Department of Veterans Services Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family's bus which they converted into a mobile home.
Colorado family stuck at Harrisonburg truck stop asking for help
The Augusta County Fire Chief said the driver of a tractor-trailer was flown to the hospital...
Tractor-trailer overturns in Augusta County; driver hospitalized
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Update on Harrisonburg Police conducting death investigation

Latest News

Not only was it a lunar eclipse, but also the largest full moon of the year
Chile observes lunar eclipse ahead of super moon
Not only was it a lunar eclipse, but also the largest full moon of the year
Chile observes lunar eclipse ahead of super moon
Former WWII bomber pilot and commercial airline pilot, John Billings, talks to a reporter at...
Still flying at 97: Autobiography recounts WWII pilot’s life
Motorists can expect delays due to vehicle fire
VDOT: I-81 South lanes closed due to vehicle fire