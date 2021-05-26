2021 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be open to public

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2021 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony was originally slated to be held virtually at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, but with COVID-19 restrictions lifting, it will now be open to the public.

The ceremony will take place on May 31 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be broadcast and live-streamed from the Memorial’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater and Shrine of Memory-Global War on Terrorism and Beyond.

A combination of live speakers, tributes to Virginia’s Gold Star families, performances by the 380th Army Reserve Band Quintet and pre-recorded content such as a special message from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, will be included in the event.

The event will be live-streamed on the Virginia Department of Veterans Services Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.