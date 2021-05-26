Advertisement

Alleged vaccine protestor accused of driving through East Tenn. vaccine tent, nearly hitting personnel inside

Brown was taken into custody for reckless endangerment after driving an SUV through a vaccination tent.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman drove through a COVID-19 vaccine distribution tent with personnel inside as a form of protest, officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said in a report.

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown was taken into custody Wednesday morning for reckless endangerment, the report stated.

Deputies say they witnessed Brown drive through a tent at a vaccine distribution event at Foothills Mall in Maryville. According to the report, the tent had multiple health department and national guard personnel inside at the time.

A deputy who witnessed the event performed a traffic stop on Brown, during which she told the deputy her actions were a form of protesting the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said. Brown reportedly told the deputy she only went through the tent at 5 miles per hour. The report stated Brown drove through the tent at a “high speed.”

“While traveling to the jail, Ms. Brown made several statements about wanting to protest the vaccine. Ms. Brown stated she was driving through the course and once she got to the tent she told the personnel working she was not there for the vaccine,” officials stated in an incident report.

Brown has been charged with seven counts of reckless endangerment for placing seven victims in danger of death or serious harm, the report said.

