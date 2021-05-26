Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl and her grandmother

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing 3-year-old girl and her grandmother, according to Metro 911 in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say Emmalina Hinerman, 3, was abducted by her grandmother, Rose Glaspell, from Dixie Avenue in Fairmont, West Virginia.

Hinerman is described as having brown eyes and brown hair. A vehicle description is unavailable at this time, as well as the direction of travel.

