Arts Council of the Valley Board votes to reopen Court Square Theater

Operations at the theater were suspended July 1, 2020, in response to the coronavirus pandemic and loss of significant 2020-21 funding from the City of Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - HARRISONBURG, VA – The Arts Council of the Valley Board of Directors has voted unanimously to reopen Court Square Theater, according to a Wednesday press release. Operations at the theater were suspended July 1, 2020, in response to the coronavirus pandemic and loss of significant 2020-21 funding from the City of Harrisonburg.

“This vote by the ACV Board of Directors to reopen Court Square Theater is also a vote of confidence in the people we serve,” Board Chair Louise Hostetter said in part.

According to the press release, ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden has been working to lay the groundwork to seek funding for theater capital projects and operating support. In addition, Burden said, ACV applied for a $73,955 Shuttered Venue Operators Grant from the Small Business Administration, and is exploring several partnerships to help with operating costs.

“We have a lot of work to do before we can open our doors and welcome theater-goers,” Burden said, noting a first priority is to the theater ventilation system by replacing two outdated HVAC units.

Hostetter says it’s too early to set a date for the reopening. “We all know this can’t happen overnight, and we ask Harrisonburg-Rockingham residents and visitors to be patient as we move through the required steps to safely reopen.”

“There are still many unknowns,” she acknowledged, “particularly when it comes to funding a performing arts operation that cannot be expected to sustain itself on ticket and concession revenues alone.”

“However,” she added, “Court Square Theater has played a significant role in the vibrancy of downtown Harrisonburg for more than 20 years, and the ACV Board believes this community will enthusiastically commit the resources needed to bring a much-loved performance space back to life. One of many lessons we’ve learned over this pandemic year has been the life-affirming importance of the arts.”

For more on ACV, click here.

