Augusta Health reaches 75,000 vaccines administered

The goal is to continuing vaccinating the Valley and reach herd immunity.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health has reached another milestone in its effort to vaccinate the Shenandoah Valley against COVID-19.

The health center has administered over 75,000 vaccines and they hope to keep giving more.

Isaac Izzillo, Director of COVID Vaccination and Education for Augusta Health, said they are working to take the vaccines out into the community and have already scheduled over 23 events for next month.

“If we continue to partner with community leaders such as pastors, leaders in YMCAs, leaders within the community that make it convenient for them, that they are tending to have more acceptance in getting vaccinated,” Izzillo said.

If you are interested in having a vaccination clinic for your organization, you can call 540-332-5122.

